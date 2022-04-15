In what’s already been an active offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders made it even more eventful this week by extending starting quarterback Derek Carr’s contract. I went over that, all the other important news coming out of Las Vegas and answered your questions about the Raiders on this week’s pod.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Carr contract extension

NFL Draft and free agency visits

Darius Philon in the building

Nick Bowers and Roderic Teamer sign exclusive-rights contacts

Tashawn Bower signed, Kamaal Seymour cut

Raiders announce new players’ numbers

Draft attendees

Rod Woodson becomes an XFL head coach

Hunter Renfrow or Darren Waller next to get paid?

Josh Jacobs extension?

Gerald McCoy returning?

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!