In what’s already been an active offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders made it even more eventful this week by extending starting quarterback Derek Carr’s contract. I went over that, all the other important news coming out of Las Vegas and answered your questions about the Raiders on this week’s pod.
To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Carr contract extension
- NFL Draft and free agency visits
- Darius Philon in the building
- Nick Bowers and Roderic Teamer sign exclusive-rights contacts
- Tashawn Bower signed, Kamaal Seymour cut
- Raiders announce new players’ numbers
- Draft attendees
- Rod Woodson becomes an XFL head coach
- Hunter Renfrow or Darren Waller next to get paid?
- Josh Jacobs extension?
- Gerald McCoy returning?
- & more!
