Holder’s Handful: Derek Carr contract extension, NFL Draft visits and mailbag questions

All you need to know about the news this week

By Matt Holder
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Derek Carr
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In what’s already been an active offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders made it even more eventful this week by extending starting quarterback Derek Carr’s contract. I went over that, all the other important news coming out of Las Vegas and answered your questions about the Raiders on this week’s pod.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Carr contract extension
  • NFL Draft and free agency visits
  • Darius Philon in the building
  • Nick Bowers and Roderic Teamer sign exclusive-rights contacts
  • Tashawn Bower signed, Kamaal Seymour cut
  • Raiders announce new players’ numbers
  • Draft attendees
  • Rod Woodson becomes an XFL head coach
  • Hunter Renfrow or Darren Waller next to get paid?
  • Josh Jacobs extension?
  • Gerald McCoy returning?
  • & more!

