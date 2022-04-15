NFL free agency: Stephon Gilmore signs with Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders had been connected to cornerback Stephon Gilmore since before free agency started last month.

Yet in the end, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is joining former Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Indianapolis Colts. Gilmore, who was probably the best remaining free agent on the market, agreed to terms with the Colts on Friday morning. He is reportedly getting $23 million over two years.

Stephon Gilmore just text me he is signing with the #Colts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

The Raiders were rumored to be close to signing Gilmore early in free agency and they reportedly still had interest in him. But with a limited amount of current salary-cap room, they couldn’t have competed with the Colts’ offer at the moment. Gilmore was in New England with both new head coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler.

In regards to Stephon Gilmore I am told that "Philly made a hard play." Other teams that showed interest included the #Raiders, #Rams and #Bills, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

The Raiders have already traded for Rock Ya-Sin from the Colts and signed Darius Phillips and Anthony Averett at cornerback and they have been closely studying several players at the position leading up to the April 28-30 draft.

There are also several cornerbacks still on the free-agent market and the Raiders could look at that group either prior to or after the draft. The current free-agent list includes: Chris Harris, Kevin King, Jason Verrett, Kyle Fuller, Xavier Rhodes and Bryce Callahan.