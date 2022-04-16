Silver Minings: Carr’s contract is similar to Brady’s in New England

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr got the stability he always wanted. The former Fresno State Bulldog got his third contract in the NFL with a three-year, $121 million deal.

It equals out to around $40 Million annually, which makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. However, the final structure of the contract exhibited little guaranteed money and was one of the lowest signed by a quarterback in recent memory.

People speculated this reasoning, with a few seeing it as an out for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote an article about the contract on Friday. In his paragraph on the topic, he spoke about the Raiders' front office's plan for Carr.

Albert Breer on the Carr contract. Raiders asked Carr to structure his contract like Bradys. Adams trade sealed it. pic.twitter.com/XtFKAlxDaa — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) April 15, 2022

It is a good business plan for the Raiders, and Carr agreeing with it displays he is a team player. The trade for Davante Adams couldn’t have been possible without this contract. It allows them to be flexible with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, who are due for new paydays.

Carr’s agent probably threatens to quit, but Raiders fans are excited about his structure.

In other Raiders links

Raiders have a top 30 visit with a TE: Tight end from Virginia Tech James Mitchell has a top 30 visit with the Raiders.

Mike Mayock wanted to keep Rich Bisaccia: Mayock explains that he wanted Bisaccia as the head coach.

Raiders.com interviews Derek Carr: Check out Carr’s interview on youtube.