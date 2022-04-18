Raiders poll: Can they go to the Super Bowl?

We know the details.

The Las Vegas Raiders went 10-7 and made the playoffs in 2021.

Since the, they added hot-shot play caller Josh McDaniels as head coach, brought hot defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to town, signed Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby to scare the hell out of opposing quarterbacks and yes, traded for the world’s best wide receiver, Davante Adams.

The Raiders have the making of being a powerhouse in a powerful AFC West and AFC as a whole.

Expectations should be sky high. By adding Jones and Adams, McDaniels and new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler announced to the football world, that they are all in 2022. They are going for it all.

What do you think? Do you think all of these big-time additions can help the Raiders get to their ultimate goal and make the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years? Can the Silver and Black take the field in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023?

Take our poll and express your thoughts in the comment section.