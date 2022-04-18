Raiders draft 2022: Ranking needs

The NFL draft starts in 15 days and Las Vegas Raiders have just five picks starting in the third round, Friday April 29.

They still have some needs to fill on the roster. Of course, as new head coach Josh McDaniels has explained the Raiders will likely draft for the best player available and not necessarily need. But still, there are needs for new general manager Dave Ziegler to address, so let’s ranking going into the draft:

Offensive line:

The Raiders need help at right tackle or right guard, depending on where the new staff plays 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. Expect the Raiders to draft, at least, one offensive lineman, but they might find their 2022 starter in free agency with a veteran on a short-term deal.

Defensive tackle:

The Raiders have signed four defensive tackles, including newcomer Bilal Nichols and incumbent Johnathan Hankins. Still, the Raiders could use some youth at the position and they have studied many defensive tackles during the draft process.

Cornerback

I could see the Raiders using their first pick on a cornerback. They have studied many mid-round cornerback and they may find good value here at No. 86.

Linebacker:

They could use some youth here to development along with second-year player Divine Deablo. Drafting a linebacker isn’t a must, but if the right piece is there for Patrick Graham’s defense, I can see the Raiders making that move.

Safety:

They added Duron Harmon to a short-term deal and they have to decide on Johnathan Abram’s fifth-year option in the next few weeks, so I could see the Raiders drafting a safety at some point. It may not be high, but it could happen.

Tight end:

It may not be their most pressing need, but I can see the Raiders using the No. 86 pick on a tight end if the right one was available. There are some decent mid-round options at the position. Plus, McDaniels loves tight ends and Darren Waller has two years left on his contract and Foster Moreau is entering the final year of his deal. It’s a position to watch,

How would you the Raiders’ draft needs?