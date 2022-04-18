Raiders Draft: 7-round mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t participating in the draft until late day two. Raider nation will have to display patience while waiting for the Raiders to make their first selection.

The depth of the draft isn't the same as in previous seasons. The front office will have to decide whether they want to be aggressive or be patient and let the board fall to them.

Historically there is always a player who falls for unknown reasons, such as stud defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

The Raiders got great value in every pick using the PFF mock draft simulator. Added positions of need and a couple of players that fell through the cracks.

Third round Pick 86-Tariq Castro-Fields CB, Penn State.

The top 30 visits for the Raiders have corners coming into the building at a high rate. The Raiders get an athletic specimen in cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, with the board falling just right.

Castro-Fields played in 52 career games, making 30 starts at cornerback. His combine was excellent, running a 4.38 forty-yard dash. His tape isn't too shabby either, locking down Chis Olave and Garret Wilson. Castro held the two potential first-round picks to three catches for 20 yards on six targets.

His ability in press coverage and Graham adding those types of players in free agency make him a great fit. He could be a steal at this value.

Fourth Round 126-Neil Farrell Jr DT, LSU

The Raiders have added defensive tackles in free agency but no clear starters. Jonathan Hankins is the only starter, but he has competition with Andrew Billings. With both players pushing towards 30, the Raiders select Neil Farrell Jr. from LSU.

Farrell was dominant at the Senior Bowl, becoming a force in one-on drills. He is spectacular against the run, which is the primary job of a nose tackle. According to PFF, he was tied for 9th in the nation on run stops with 24 on the season. As a pass rusher, he has upside with 26 pressures on limited opportunities.

With his big school pedigree and productivity, he will be on the Raiders' radar. Farrell can develop into a three-down player with his future getting after the quarterback.

Fifth Round-Erik Ezukanma WR, Texas Tech

The other position that has been represented during the top 30 visits is wide receiver. The Raiders are on the search for depth and competition at the position. One of the players was Erik Ezukanma out of Texas Tech.

Ezukanma has a good athletic profile with a 36” vertical leap and 89 percentile arm length. It allows him to play bigger than 6’2 and win contested-catch situations in traffic. However, after the catch, the former Red Raider truly displays his talents; he forced 34 missed tackles in his career and finished 15th overall in 2020.

Some limitations come with Texas Tech not deploying an expanded route tree. A learning curve with beating press coverage exists, which won't allow him to contribute at a high-level year one.

Fifth-round Cade Mays OT, Tennesee

The offensive line is the question mark heading into the season. The new coaching staff's decision to run it back is controversial and has the nation on edge. The Raiders decided to address the issue by drafting Cade Mays from Tennesee.

Mays has experience playing guard and offensive tackle. His mean streak and consistent pancakes make him fun to watch on film. According to PFF, Mays allowed five pressures during his senior campaign. His steady play at the Senior Bowl made him a stand-out lineman at the event.

Fans shouldn’t expect Mays to be available this late in the draft. PFF appears to be lower on the player than the NFL seems to be, especially with his versatility. If he falls this far, the draft room will be full of high five and fist pumps.

Seventh Round- EJ Perry QB, Brown

The Raiders' backup quarterback position is not solidified. Garrett Gilbert and Nick Mullins make up the position behind Derek Carr. In this year's draft, the Raiders find their future backup in EJ Perry from Brown.

Perry transferred to Brown University from Boston College. The Former two-star prospect became a two-time Ivy League offensive player of the year during his two seasons as a starter for the program. He has a live arm and excellent accuracy, which he exhibited at the Shrine Game, where he created his draft buzz.

His athletic profile is one of the best class, and he is the perfect development quarterback. Perry's size, athleticism, and arm talent could allow him to become a starter down the line with the right coaching.