The Las Vegas Raiders are in a somewhat unique situation with their fifth-round picks this year. Last offseason, the Raiders sent Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots, aka Josh McDaniels’ and Dave Ziegler’s former employer, in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Beyond the strong ties between the two organizations, what makes the trade even more unique for the Raiders is that they now own back-to-back fifth-round picks, 164 and 165 overall. So, for today’s edition of This or That, we’ll take a different approach and have you guys argue it out over four different mid-Day 3 prospects; Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones, Baylor safety J.T. Woods, UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia and Boston College interior offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom.

For those curious, Abraham Lucas won our last contest with a little more than 50 percent of the vote.

Braxton Jones

NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board rank: 163rd overall, 5th round

Full Scouting Report link (via The Draft Network)

The Skinny:

An offensive tackle with 35 3/8” arms and an 8.44 RAS score. Jones certainly has the measurables that NFL scouts and GMs are looking for in a late-round prospect, and his length and athleticism show up on tape as both a run and pass blocker. He dominated at the FCS level last season with an overall PFF grade of 93.9 — 93.6 in the ground game — and only allowed 12 pressures.

However, the former Thunderbird lacks some strength and is more of a project. It’ll probably be a year or two before he’s ready to start, and while he did perform well for the majority of last season, his worst game was against the highest level of competition he faced. Jones recorded his only sub-60 run-blocking grade on the season and allowed five pressures — one sack — versus Arizona State.

Later OT options: Spencer Buford, UTSA (189th overall), Cordell Volson, NDSU (207th) and Obinna Eze, TCU (208th)

J.T. Woods

NMDD rank: 165th overall, 5th round

Full Scouting Report link (via NFL.com)

The Skinny:

Woods is a long-limbed safety — 6’2” and 32 3/8” arms — who clocked a 4.36 40-time at the NFL Combine. He also jumped out of Indianapolis with a 10’8” broad jump and 39.5” vertical to walk out of there with a 9.43 RAS score. That gives him the potential to develop into a rangy safety at the next level, and his nine career interceptions are intriguing as well.

That being said, the Baylor product struggles with his angles and missed an alarming 41 tackles in college. He was also known to have a few busted coverages and graded out as a relatively average player in Waco, topping out with a 67.0 mark this past season. In other words, Woods is pretty much the definition of a raw prospect.

Later S options: Sterling Weatherford, Miami OH (193rd), Bubba Bolden, Miami FL (220th) and Quentin Lake, UCLA (221st)

Otito Ogbonnia

NMDD rank: 169th overall, 5th round

Full Scouting Report link

The Skinny:

At 6’3 3/4” and 324 pounds with 34 3/8” arms, Ogbonnia is a massive defensive tackle. He uses his strength and long limbs to be a space-eater in the middle of the trenches against the run. As a run defender, he racked up 25 total tackels and 13 stops last season.

Unlike the other prospects on this list, the former Bruin doesn’t have a ton of athletic ability. That limits him as a pass rusher and he’s never had more than two sacks and 14 pressures in a single season. While he does have room for growth in that area, Ogbonnia projects as a two-down player to at least begin his NFL career.

Other DT options: Christopher Hilton, Michigan (195th), Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State (202nd) and Eric Johnson, Missouri State (215th)

Alec Lindstrom

NMDD rank: 164th overall, 5th round

Full Scouting Report link (via The Draft Network)

The Skinny:

There aren’t many late-round prospects who have Lindstrom’s combination of technical skills and athletic ability. He’s able to position himself between the defender and ball carrier as a run blocker and uses excellent hand placement and footwork to stay in front of pass rushers, while recording a 8.35 RAS score. In three seasons as a starter, he allowed just 24 pressures and posted a respectiable 68.4 run-blocking grade in 2021.

Lindstrom does lack some size and strength to transition to the NFL at 6’3 3/8” and 296 pounds. That limits his ability to get push in the ground game and might impact his anchor in pass protection at the next level. He’ll likely only be able to play in a zone-heavy rushing offense and could be pidgeon-holed as a center only interior offensive lineman.

Other iOL options: Cade Mays, Tennessee (197th), Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (200th) and Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech (245th)

