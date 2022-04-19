Silver Minings: Former Raiders RB coach cuts player over lunch

Kirby Wilson was the former running back coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson's departure before the season was a big blow to the staff. He was missed early on as the running back room had its struggles.

Wilson now finds himself as a head coach in the USFL. The USFL is a new spring league with games on Saturdays and Sundays. The former Raiders coach got his first stint as a full-time team leader, joining the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The opportunity has made him a viral sensation. In a recent clip in a Hard Knocks style environment Wilson is shown cutting a player, but for an odd reason. The running back did not eat the chicken salad and wanted a cheese pizza.

Bro got cut by a USFL team for ordering pizza instead of a chicken salad??? lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Vo7n7HD0PU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 18, 2022

Honestly, who would blame the running back for that choice but the team has rules. No matter how weird they are to the public, Wilson keeps his word and lets the player hit the streets.

