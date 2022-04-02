Silver Minings: Raiders projected to win 8.5 games by PFF

The Las Vegas Raiders were slow during the legal tampering period of free agency. Fans were anxious for moves from the new front office, and they came at rapid-fire.

First, it was the signing of Chandler Jones while trading Yannick Ngakoue. After that, Dave Ziegler went for the home run by acquiring Davante Adams for draft picks from the Green Bay Packers.

However, the Raiders have low expectations of finishing fourth in the AFC West. With the young talent on the roster, PFF predicts the Raiders will miss the playoffs and not build on their run from last season.

“The Davante Adams and Chandler Jones additions vaulted them to the most improved non-quarterback team in the NFL, but they are still priced with the longest odds to win the NFL’s most difficult division. They have a 66.7% implied probability to miss the playoffs and will once again need to exceed expectations and get lucky to squeak into the postseason. The under side on their 8.5-win total offers some value, as PFF’s simulation projects them to finish with less than 8.5 wins on 61.08% of outcomes.”

The Raiders did squeak into the postseason but beat two teams with playoff expectations. One of the youngest rosters in the league got a taste of winning, and it could lead to more success in the future.

A wide receiver who can win in the red zone, slot, and outside changes an offense completely. Josh Jacobs could be in line for a massive season but has to prove he can also become a pass catcher on the outfield. The Raiders are set up for success and have to make it a reality on Sundays.

