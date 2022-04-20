Josh McDaniels’ draft history at receiver is another reason why Davante Adams makes sense

Sure, next week’s NFL draft isn’t going to be as exciting as most years for this community as the result of Las Vegas Raiders’ massive trade last month for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Raiders sent the No. 22 and No. 53 picks in the April 28-30 draft to the Green Bay Packers for the All-Pro receiver. Now, the Raiders only have five draft picks (the second fewest in the league) and don’t pick until the third round at No. 86.

Still, I’ve thought since the trade that was made that the steep price was well worth it for Las Vegas. The Raiders needed a top receiving weapon and Adams certaintly qualifies. Had this trade not been made, wide receiver would likely be a top contender for the use of the No. 22 pick.

Another reason to like this trade is a look at the history of the New England Patriots’ taking wide receivers with high draft picks. As NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out in the below tweet, New England has swung and missed at the position a lot this century:

this is gross



list of Pats WRs drafted in first 4 rounds since becoming a dynasty:



rd 1 - N'Keal Harry (about to be gone)

rd 4 - Malcolm Mitchell

rd 2 - Aaron Dobson

rd 4 - Josh Boyce

rd 3 - Taylor Price

rd 3 - Brandon Tate

rd 2 - Chad Jackson



look up the careers of these guys — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 3, 2022

McDaniels was on the New England coaching staff and was part of the draft process for all of those selections other than Taylor Price and Brandon Tate. New Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler was in the Patriots’ front office and part of the draft process for the last four of the seven receivers featured in the Sharp tweet.

So, the Raiders’ top decision makers know that the draft is not a sure way of fixing the wide receiver position. It is traditionally a high-bust position and McDaniels and Ziegler have experience with it.

There are no sure things in the draft. But a trade for Adams is a sure thing. The Raiders know he will excel and that’s worth the price of two high draft picks.