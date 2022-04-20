Raiders draft 2022: Modest trade-up possibilities

Of course, there are a lot of fans who wonder if the Las Vegas Raiders will make the long journey back into the first round of the April 28-30 draft after they sent their first (No. 22) and second-round (No. 53) picks to the Green Bay Packers last month for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

Doing so, of course, wouldn’t be cheap. It would likely cost the Raiders a premium starter or a 2023 first-round pick and probably their first pick this year (No. 86, in the third round). The only way the Raiders would probably make that kind of trade is there is someone on the clock that they feel would be a major difference maker as a rookie.

It would be a lot easier for Las Vegas to make more modest trade-up plans and try to trade up higher in the third round. So, let’s look at how they might look.

Pick range: No. 65-70 range.

What would it take? Probably No. 86, their fourth-round pick (No. 127) and perhaps a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Conclusion: The Raiders only have five picks, so a trade like this would lessen their draft pool even more. But if it’s the right player, it might be worth it.

Possible targets:

Houston CB Marcus Jones:

The Raiders have talked to Jones, who a lot of teams like. He will probably be taken within the first 68 picks.

Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely:

Likely would fit this offense very nicely. His stock is rising and he should go early in the third round.

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker:

He would fit a big need for the Raiders and he will likely require a trade up for the Raiders to get him.

Poll: