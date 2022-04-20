NFL news: Thoughts on Deebo Samuel trade request

The latest NFL bombshell news involves another star wide receiver wanting to be traded. Wednesday, ESPN reported San Francisco 49ers dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants to be traded.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

I wanted to share some early thoughts on how Samuel’s situation could affect the Las Vegas Raiders:

There have been so many blockbuster trades this offseason centering around unhappy stars. Reportedly, the central root of Samuel’s desires to leave the Bay Area is not all money. The Raiders have two stars, tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who are nearing the ends of their current deals and may soon want new contracts.

Yet, both Waller and Renfrow have reportedly been at the Raiders’ offseason program and are focusing on this season. The Raiders are fortunate for that. But, be sure, Renfrow will be closely watching Samuel’s contract situation. Renfrow can be a free agent next year and is eligible for a new deal and Waller, who is badly underpaid, has two years left on his current contract.

The Raiders better hope, if he is traded, Samuel is sent to the NFC or to an AFC bottom feeder. There have been so many top NFC talents who have ended up on quality AFC teams this offseason, including, of course, new Raiders’ star wide out Davante Adams.

The Kansas City Chiefs could be a player for Samuel. They have the draft capital to get it done. I could also see the Chargers being a sneaky competitor for him as well. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has odds on Samuel’s next team for bettors in Colorado. The Chiefs and Chargers are both priced at 20-1 and the Raiders and Denver Broncos are priced at 50-1.

If the Chiefs can land Samuel that’s a major game changer for their now Tyreek Hill-less offense and it would be another colossal AFC West move this offseason.

Let’s keep our eyes on this one.

And in case anyone was curious, the Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr chimed in on the matter and made his stance clear on how he wants the organization to allocate its resources.