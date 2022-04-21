 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders draft poll: What position should be the priority?

Take your pick for the Raiders’ first draft choice

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Scouting Combine
Josh McDaniels
The NFL draft begins in a week and while the Las Vegas Raiders currently only have five draft picks, they still have needs and have draft work to get accomplished.

The Raiders currently own just five draft picks (third round (No. 86), fourth round (No. 126), fifth round (No. 164 and No. 165) and a seventh-round pick (No. 227).

Of course, Las Vegas has a smaller draft class because they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last month. The Raiders sent Green Bay first and-second round picks (No. 22 and No. 53) for Adams.

So, wide receiver is likely off the the Raiders list of top draft needs. We are going to offer these positions in our poll, asking what you think the Raiders’ biggest draft need that new general manager Dave Ziegler and his staff should focus on. Here are the candidates:

  • Offensive line
  • Defensive tackle
  • Cornerback
  • Linebacker
  • Tight end
  • Safety
  • Take our poll and express the reason for your pick in the comment section below.

Poll

What position should be Raiders’ draft priority?

view results
  • 77%
    Offensive line
    (328 votes)
  • 4%
    Defensive line
    (20 votes)
  • 5%
    Cornerback
    (23 votes)
  • 4%
    Linebacker
    (20 votes)
  • 0%
    Tight end
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Safety
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Other
    (30 votes)
425 votes total Vote Now

