Raiders draft poll: What position should be the priority?

The NFL draft begins in a week and while the Las Vegas Raiders currently only have five draft picks, they still have needs and have draft work to get accomplished.

The Raiders currently own just five draft picks (third round (No. 86), fourth round (No. 126), fifth round (No. 164 and No. 165) and a seventh-round pick (No. 227).

Of course, Las Vegas has a smaller draft class because they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last month. The Raiders sent Green Bay first and-second round picks (No. 22 and No. 53) for Adams.

So, wide receiver is likely off the the Raiders list of top draft needs. We are going to offer these positions in our poll, asking what you think the Raiders’ biggest draft need that new general manager Dave Ziegler and his staff should focus on. Here are the candidates:

Offensive line

Defensive tackle

Cornerback

Linebacker

Tight end

Safety

Take our poll and express the reason for your pick in the comment section below.