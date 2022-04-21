Silver Minings: Raiders home game most expensive ticket in NFL

In 2021, the first season in which fans attended Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, something was very clear — it wasn’t cheap to get inside.

Routinely, tickets for Raiders’ home games were the most expensive ticket in the NFL during that week. Simply put, it was no bargain to see the Silver and Black play in their beautiful new digs.

So, it’s no surprise, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium are the most expensive ticket in the NFL on the secondary ticket market.

The most expensive tickets in each sports league on no-fee ticket reseller @TickPick for the most current seasons.



NFL: Las Vegas Raiders

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers

NHL: Seattle Kraken#raidernation #dodgers #LakeShow #seakraken — Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 7, 2022

This list of the most expensive tickets in sports makes sense. The Las Vegas is a destination for Raiders fans and fans of the opponent alike. Los Angeles is a huge market with star-studded NBA and MLB team and Seattle is new in the NHL, so it’s a novelty.

I’d expect the Raiders to continue to be a hot ticket in Las Vegas in 2022, so don’t expect any discounts. The Raiders have loaded up and have high expectations and the fact that opponent help fill the joint can’t be understated, either.

