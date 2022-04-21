Raiders Podcast: TDL-top safeties and tight ends

The draft is only a week away as people make their plans to head to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders have their draft board set and getting a head start on the crop of prospects for 2023.

Tape Don’t Lie taps into different positions classified as team needs. This week the deep dives occur at the tight end and safety position.

BD Williams covers the safety for every round that would add value to the silver and black. Nick Cross and Smoke Monday hit the TDL spotlight with BD grading their film.

The tight end position is the surprise of the top 30 visits, and in this episode, there are breakdowns for James Mitchell, Jelani Woods, and Jake Ferguson. A tight end specializing in blocking appears to be on the radar for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels' plans for this offense.

Check it out below and subscribe to the channel.