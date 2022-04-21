Former Raiders’ quarterback Daryle LaMonica dies at age 80

Former Oakland Raiders standout quarterback Daryle Lamonica has died at his Fresno home, according to Fresno TV station KMPH Fox 26. The station said Lamonica’s son, Brandon, confirmed his father’s death. Lamonica was 80 years old.

UPDATE: The Raiders have made a statement on Lamonica’s passing.

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of Daryle Lamonica’s passing earlier today.



The Clovis, Calif. native was nicknamed ‘The Mad Bomber’ because of his extremely strong arm. He was a classic Al Davis Raiders’ quarterback because of his ability to throw the football deep. Lamonica is third in passing yardage in team history.

He led the Raiders to Super Bowl II against the Green Bay Packers.

Lamonica went to college at Notre Dame and spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills in the old AFL. He stayed in the AFL, joining the Raiders in 1967. He played with Oakland for the rest of his career which ended in 1974. He was the Raiders primary starting quarterback from 1967-72 before Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler took over.

He was a two-time All-Pro, the 1967 AFL player of the year and he set the Raiders’ single-season touchdown record with 34 in 1969,

Starting QBs whose teams have the best winning percentage in the Super Bowl era (min 75 starts):#Raiders Daryle Lamonica .784

Tom Brady .769

Roger Staubach .746

Joe Montana .713

Peyton Manning .702 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 21, 2022

Our condolences go out to Lamonica’s family and friends,