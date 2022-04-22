Silver Minings: Will Davante Adams lead NFL in receiving yardage?

It is clear that there are high expectations of new Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in 2022.

Adams, who the Raiders traded their first and second-round picks (No. 22 and No. 53) to the Green Bay Packers last month, is an elite wide receiver and he is expected to have a major impact on the Raiders’ offense and the betting community is watching closely.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have betting odds available for who will lead the NFL this season in receiving yardage and Adams is one of the favorites. He has is priced at +1200 (the third lowest and best) odds. Los Angeles Rams’ star Cooper Kupp is the betting favorite at +700. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson is priced at +800. Cincinnati Ja’Marr Chase and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, like Adams, are priced at +1200.

Kupp led the NFL in receiving yardage last season with 1,947 yards. Adams was second in 1,553 yards. At his price, Adams offers fine betting value.

