We are less than a week away from the NFL Draft and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler had his first pre-draft press conference this week. The Raiders also lost a legend yesterday as Daryle Lamonica passed away. I went over that and all of the other Raiders news on this week’s podcast, as well as answered your mailbag questions.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Lamonica passes

Mike Mayock pounded the table for Rich Bisaccia

Derek Carr contract details

Ziegler’s pre-draft presser

Should the Raiders trade back for more picks?

Breakdown of three OTs and CBs the Raiders could target

Trading up?

Young players to keep an eye on this year

& more!

