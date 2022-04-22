We are less than a week away from the NFL Draft and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler had his first pre-draft press conference this week. The Raiders also lost a legend yesterday as Daryle Lamonica passed away. I went over that and all of the other Raiders news on this week’s podcast, as well as answered your mailbag questions.
Topics Discussed:
- Lamonica passes
- Mike Mayock pounded the table for Rich Bisaccia
- Derek Carr contract details
- Ziegler’s pre-draft presser
- Should the Raiders trade back for more picks?
- Breakdown of three OTs and CBs the Raiders could target
- Trading up?
- Young players to keep an eye on this year
- & more!
