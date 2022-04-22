 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holder’s Handful: Dave Ziegler talks NFL Draft, Daryle Lamonica passes & mailbag questions

Wrapping up the week that was in Vegas

By Matt Holder
Oakland Raiders v New York Jets
Daryle Lamonica

We are less than a week away from the NFL Draft and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler had his first pre-draft press conference this week. The Raiders also lost a legend yesterday as Daryle Lamonica passed away. I went over that and all of the other Raiders news on this week’s podcast, as well as answered your mailbag questions.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Lamonica passes
  • Mike Mayock pounded the table for Rich Bisaccia
  • Derek Carr contract details
  • Ziegler’s pre-draft presser
  • Should the Raiders trade back for more picks?
  • Breakdown of three OTs and CBs the Raiders could target
  • Trading up?
  • Young players to keep an eye on this year
  • & more!

