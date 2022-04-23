SB Nation Reacts: 100 percent of Raiders fans are confident in the team's direction

The Las Vegas Raiders offseason is generating hype throughout the nation. The trade for Davante Adams and the signing of Chandler Jones has everyone buzzing about the future of the Raiders.

The signing of Derek Carr added stability with his new running mate, and the Raiders head into the season with playoff expectations. Carr is familiar with this type of buzz after the 2016 season and will seek not to repeat that ugly outcome.

In this week’s SB Nation reacts, Raider fans who took the survey buy into the hype. One hundred percent of Raider fans are confident the team is heading in the right direction.

The AFC is full of new quarterbacks and teams shifting around. The Silver and Black will have to come with the tenacity to make it two playoff seasons in a row. It would be the first time since 2000 through 2002, which is the best run from the franchise in recent memory.

They have the weapons on offense, but the secondary and offensive line have question marks. The hype is real; the Raiders have to make it happen on the field.