Silver Minings: Raiders draft QB Skylar Thompson in NFL.com Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the past two seasons deploying a great quarterback room. While Marcus Mariota kept the controversy with the nation, he was one of the best backup options in football.

Heading into the draft, the depletion of the position is evident. Nick Mullins and Garrett Gilbert would not scare any opponents or add additional value if the quarterback went down. The Raiders don't have a high amount of competition there either.

With the draft on the horizon, the mock drafts are revving up quickly. NFL.com writer Chad Reuter took the opportunity to release his latest seven-round mock draft. After taking defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia in the third round, he decides to take the quarterback from Kansas State, Skylar Thompson.

Thompson is a player with below-average size and athleticism. His arm talent pops out on his film, but his injury history will keep him in the day three range. The fourth round might be early for the young player who profiles to late day three in terms of value.

The Raiders will address the position in the draft with the dreadful depth hitting minicamp on Monday. It will be exciting to see who Dave Ziegler will add to the locker room.

In other Raiders links

Raiders have a top 30 visit with J.T. Woods from Baylor: J.T. Woods is one of the latest players to have a top 30 visit.

Raiders select Dylan Parham from Memphis: Sporting News's new mock draft gives Andre James competition selecting Dylan Parham from Memphis in the third round.

Josh Jacobs hosts a second youth football camp: Josh Jacobs continues to give back to the community with his second youth football camp.