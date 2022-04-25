NFL offseason poll: Best 2022 draft trade

The NFL draft starts in three days and we’re on pace for an league record eight teams not selecting in the first round because of a trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are one of the quarter of the league that currently don’t have a first-round pick. The reason, of course, is that they sent their first-round pick (No. 22) and second-round (No. 53) to the Green Bay Packers for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams last month.

Yes, the price was steep for Las Vegas to obtain Adams. But that’s the price of doing business these days. I want to know what team that currently doesn’t have a first-round pick this year made the best deal. Let’s review the other seven trades that sent teams out of the first round:

The 49ers gave up first-round picks in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2022 to Miami to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 in 2021.

The Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford to Detroit for quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The Bears sent a first-round pick in 2021, 2022 and a fourth-round pick this year to move up for Justin Fields last year.

The Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick to Seattle for 2022 first, second, and fifth-round picks, a 2023 first-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

The Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to Houston first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, a 2023 third-round pick and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round picks.

The Dolphins traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Kansas City for a 2022 first-round pick, a second-round pick, fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

The Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz to the Eagles for a 2022 first-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.

Now, it’s time to go to the polls. Which team that traded it’s first pick got the most value. Remember, you have to remember that quarterbacks command more trade value.