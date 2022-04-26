Raiders 2022 draft: Mock with trades

With the NFL draft starting Thursday, here is a Las Vegas Raiders’ mock draft, this time with trades:

Third round

Raiders trade No. 86 to Tennessee Titans for No. 90 and No. 169

No. 90, Phidarian Mathis, defensive tackle, Alabama:

This would be a slick move for the Raiders’ new general manager Dave Ziegler. Yes, it would be pushing back to pick for the third pick (including the Davante Adams trade), but in this deal, Las Vegas would still get a player who fits the system and an extra bargaining chip. Mathis would help because he fit what new Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to do and he is a stout run stuffer that gives the Raiders’ youth a key position.

The Raiders trade No. 126, No. 165 and No. 169 to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 101.

No. 101, Isaiah Likely, tight end, Coastal Carolina:

New Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels loves tight ends and Darren Waller has two years left on his contract and Foster Moreau is entering his final season. The Raiders like Likely and many scouts think he can develop in to a top-tier player. This is another potential dynamic piece for the offense and a good way to get draft impact through a trade with a limited draft class.

Fifth round

No. 164, Josh Jobe, cornerback, Alabama: He is a player who fits what the Raiders want is a cornerback. They may have to hope he falls, though,

Seventh round

No. 227, WR/KR K.D. Nixon, USC: He is small, but he is extremely fast and he would have a chance to make the roster as a speed receiver and returner. It’s a worthwhile late-round lotto ticket.