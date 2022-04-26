SB Nation mock draft: Who I would have taken for the Raiders in the first round

I’m dealing with a wicked case of FOMO.

I love creating and participating in mock drafts. But I also like covering superstar players, so because the Raiders added one of those in the stunning Davante Adams trade last month (which is super cool), I can’t participate in SB Nation’s annual mock draft this year. The No. 22 pick, of course, now belongs to the Green Bay Packers as part of the Adams’ blockbuster trade that also saw Las Vegas second No. 53 in the second round to the Packers.

That doesn’t mean I still can’t find a way to weasel my way back in. So, I’m presenting who I would have selected at No. 22 if Adams trade didn’t happen.

The players at the top of my wish list — Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave went No. 15, No. 17 and No. 18 respectively, in our mock. Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson went No. 19 and I would have taken him too if he was available at No. 22.

Remember in this exercise, Adams is not a Raider, so the need for a top wide receiver would be pressing. That’s why I would have taken Arkansas wide out Treylon Burks at No. 22. He is a big, smooth target with big-time No. 1 receiver potential. Many scouts think he can be special, so I’d be pretty happy to land him at No. 22. (He went a little lower in our mock).

Honestly, with Davis, Williams, Olave and Wilson all off the board, the pick of Burks at No. 22 was pretty easy. I didn’t really consider any other options at No. 22.

There’s no doubt, Burks would have looked good in Silver and Black. But, the reality so will No. 17 for the foreseeable future and there is no doubt, the Raiders are better off with Adams than without him.