Raiders poll: Should Josh Jacobs get 5th-year option?

While the focus is on this week’s NFL draft, Monday is also a huge day in the NFL and for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is the deadline day for teams to decide whether they are going to give 2019 first-round picks their fifth-year options, which will give them a raise and will lock them under contract for the 2023 season. If teams don’t exercise the options, the players will become free agents after the 2022 season.

Of course, the Raiders had three first-round picks in 2019, so they have three choices to make.

Of course, it would be stunning if the new Las Vegas regime gives the option to defensive end Clelin Ferrell (the No. 4 overall pick in 2019) and it would be somewhat surprising if safety Johnathan Abram (No. 27) gets it. However, the decision about running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24) is truly up in the air.

Jacobs is a successful tailback who new coach Josh McDaniels has praised. Yet, often teams are reluctant to pay running backs a high salary. His 2023 option salary would be $8.034 million. That is fairly reasonable for a good player, but the Raiders may want to dedicate that money elsewhere.

What do you think they should do?