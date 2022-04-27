Raiders 2022 mock draft

With the NFL draft starting Thursday, here is my final Las Vegas Raiders’ full mock draft, this time with no trades:

Third round

No. 86, Phidarian Mathis, defensive tackle, Alabama:

The new Las Vegas brass has a recent history of doing well with Alabama picks and Mathis seems to fit what new Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to do. He is a stout run stuffer that gives the Raiders’ youth at a key position.

Fourth round

No. 126, Jamaree Sayler, guard, Georgia:

We have the Raiders sticking to the trenches here and grabbing a player from an elite program. He is a big, strong player who could have potential to start.

Fifth round

No. 164, Josh Jobe, cornerback, Alabama: He is a player who fits what the Raiders want is a cornerback. He is a long player. who played against elite competition. He had a chance to be a factor.

No. 165, Jake Ferguson, tight end, Wisconsin: Josh McDaniels loves his tight ends and he may want to add a young player at the position. Ferguson is a strong blocker and he has potential to grow as a receiving option.

Seventh round

No. 227, WR/KR K.D. Nixon, USC: He is small, but he can move and he would have a chance to make the roster as a speed receiver and returner.