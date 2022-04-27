Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels a favorite to win NFL coach of the year

Many in NFL circles thought that the Josh McDaniels hire by the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the best in the massive coaching hiring cycle this offseason.

Many think the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator is ready to shine in his second NFL head-coaching job after he stumbled badly in a 28-game tenure in Denver more than a decade ago. Couple excitement of McDaniels and the Raiders’ recent big moves to trade for wide receiver Davante Adams and pass-rusher Chandler Jones and there are high expectations for Las Vegas.

As a result, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook think McDaniels is one of the favorites to be the NFL Coach of the Year in 2022. McDaniels is priced at +1800, which is tied for the third lowest (best) odds in the league. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley is the betting favorite at +1400. Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett and Miami’s Mike McDaniel are second at +1600. Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel, who won the award last year, is priced at +2000.

At 18-1, McDaniels is a pretty good betting value.

Other Raiders notes: