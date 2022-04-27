Raiders film breakdown: Bryan Edwards vs. Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders used the offseason to improve the wide receiver room. The most significant addition was Davante Adams, but players such as Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins will battle for a spot.

Where does that leave Bryan Edwards? After a hot start, the former third-round pick is coming off a 574-yard season with three touchdowns. The season's turmoil appears to factor in as he wasn’t the same player after Week 4 of the season.

He sees competition for the second wide receiver position, but he has won these battles before. Edwards could be ready to reach his potential with a chance to refresh after the season.

The one area in that Edwards could be more comfortable is the slot. The big slot is a new position in the NFL, and some of Edwards's best moments come from inside.

In the breakdown below, Edwards is featured vs. the Dolphins in Week 3 from 2021. The slot and outside are drastically different for the former Gamecock. His clutch catches from the matchup came from free releases.

