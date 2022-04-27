Raiders Podcast-TDL big board

The Las Vegas Raiders won't be participating in the draft Thursday for now. Raiders fans will have to be patient until Friday for the Raiders to take their first pick.

Dave Ziegler will be making his first draft picks of his career. This draft will teach us his thought process and what he is looking for in a player. There were talks of the best player available during his press conference, but actions speak louder than words.

The guys at TDL created a big board to help Raiders fans get ready for the draft. The board is based on the top 30 visits and past measurement requirements for the coaching staff.

We rank the top 20 players we believe the Raiders will have on their radar. We are featuring players such as Christian Watson, Mario Goodrich, Sam Howell, and more.

