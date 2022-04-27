Raiders draft 2022: What has No. 86 produced

Currently, for the Las Vegas Raiders, the draft intrigue begins in the middle of the third round, at No. 86.

Of course, unless they make trade ups, the Raiders will be sitting out the first two rounds of the draft after their St. Patrick’s Day trade with the Green Bay Packers, which sent All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas and the No. 22 and No. 53 picks to the Packers.

So, while the Adams’ swap has shrunk Las Vegas’ draft cache, there is still value to be had at No. 86 if the Raiders stay there.

Here are the past five picks at No. 86:

2021, Minnesota took Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis.

2020, Buffalo took Utah running back Zack Moss.

2019, Houston took San Diego State tight end Kahale Waring.

2018, Baltimore took Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews.

2017, Kansas City took Toledo running back Kareem Hunt.

Thoughts: Andrews, of course, stands out here. There are two tight ends and on this list and if the Raiders have a tight end ranked on the top of their list. I could see them going there. It’s a best-available player world in Las Vegas now. Also, it can be a sweet spot for a running back as the Moss and Hunt picks show. So, perhaps the Raiders could find a trade-down partner for someone looking for tailback value.

HOFers: Over the years, No. 86 has hit pretty big with four players drafted there who ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They are Jackie Slater, Joe Schmidt, Andre Reed and Morten Andersen. So, No. 86 is a decent lottery ticket.

Notables: Other players taken at No. 86 who have had strong careers include Marshal Yanda (who could end up in Canton), Tedy Bruschi and Ray Crockett.

Raiders history: The Raiders have picked at No. 86 twice, with not much success. In 1978, they took defensive back Maurice Harvey and, in 1995, they drafted running back Joe Aska.