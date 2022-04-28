 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders were among league leaders in common offensive units

Will the same continuity exist under Josh McDaniels

By Bill Williamson
NFL: JAN 02 Raiders at Colts
Raiders offense
Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense had among the best continuity in the NFL in 2021.

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Las Vegas was third in the NFL in offensive snaps with the common lineup at 8.9 percent. The Super Bowl champion, Los Angeles Rams led the league in common offensive lineup at 20.3 percent, which was more than twice the amount of any other team in the NFL.

Only two teams in the top nine in common offensive lineups didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and both Super Bowl teams were among the league leaders.

So, it’s an important stat and it will surely be something new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels will want to achieve this season.

