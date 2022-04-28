Silver Minings: Raiders were among league leaders in common offensive units

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense had among the best continuity in the NFL in 2021.
According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, Las Vegas was third in the NFL in offensive snaps with the common lineup at 8.9 percent. The Super Bowl champion, Los Angeles Rams led the league in common offensive lineup at 20.3 percent, which was more than twice the amount of any other team in the NFL.
% of 2021 offensive snaps featuring team's most common lineup:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 16, 2022
1. 20.3% - Rams**
-
-
-
2. 9.7% - Chargers
3. 8.9% - Raiders*
4. 6.5% - Cowboys*
5. 6.2% - Lions
6. 5.8% - Bengals**
7. 5.7% - Chiefs*
8. 5.5% - Buccaneers*
9. 5.5% - Bills*
*made playoffs
**made Super Bowl
Only two teams in the top nine in common offensive lineups didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and both Super Bowl teams were among the league leaders.
So, it’s an important stat and it will surely be something new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels will want to achieve this season.
