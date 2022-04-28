2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

It’s time to set aside all the mock drafts and turn your attention to the real thing. The day has finally come and one of the best sports holidays of the year is just hours away, the NFL Draft.

While the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t scheduled to make any picks this evening, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride as there’s an abnormal amount of ambiguity surrounding the first overall pick of the draft.

About six months ago it seemed like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux was a slam dunk for the No. 1 spot, but he now has the fifth-best odds (+5000) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Then, it looked like Aidan Hutchinson (+300) from Michigan already had a Tommy Bahama on and was halfway to Jacksonville. However, former Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker (-300) heads into primetime as the leader in the clubhouse. Even NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (+600) and Alabama tackle Evan Neal (+2500) have had their shine as the potential first overall pick.

The point being, we’re likely in for a drama-filled night, and here are the details on how to watch:

NFL DRAFT

Day 1, Round 1: Thursday, April 28th (5:00 p.m. PT)

The Raiders don’t have a first-round pick.

Day 2, Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 29th (4:00 p.m. PT)

The Raiders pick No. 86

Day 3, Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30th (9:00 a.m. PT)

The Raiders pick No. 126, 164, 165 and 227.

Channels and streaming services:

