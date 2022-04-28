Final Darren Waller trade rumor thoughts

Wednesday night seemed to put the end to any speculation the Las Vegas Raiders might make a blockbuster trade this weekend by sending star tight end Darren Waller packing.

Waller told CBS Sports Radio that the Raiders have told him he will not be traded.

Darren Waller told me the Raiders told him he isn’t getting traded. @CBSSportsRadio



pic.twitter.com/uTUvEPHGnb — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) April 28, 2022

Of course, Monday, the Waller trade talk was ignited by a report out of Green Bay, saying the Packers were trying hard to acquire Waller.

With Waller being told a trade will not be happening, here are some thoughts as we apparently close the door:

At this point, the Raiders better not pull off of a surprise trade of Waller. With multiple reports that the team is not trading him and with the player himself being told by the organization, it would be a horrible optic if they were lying to him. The locker room trusts the new regime. This would ruin that.

This situation is a reminder that there is a big difference between trade rumors and trade conversations. At this point, all we know is that this was a rumor.

Of course, the center of the Packers-Waller talk was the report that he was supposed to be part of the Davante Adams trade last month. The report was that the Packers would get No. 22 and Waller for Adams. However, because Adams had not signed his franchise tag, that player-for-player deal couldn’t happen. I heard that rumor too. I was skeptical for two reasons. One, Adams could have signed his tag and then gotten a new deal from the Raiders, and, two, the teams simply could have swapped Waller for No. 53 (which was part of the actual Adams trade) after the fact. So, there were holes in that premise. By the way, the Raiders’ actual Adams’ trade was much better than sending No. 22 and Waller for Adams.

Not trading Waller is the best course of action for Las Vegas. The trade would have been shortsighted. The Raiders have both Adams and Waller. That is an embarrassment of offensive riches. They just extended quarterback Derek Carr. They need to go for it this season. Having Waller helps in 2022 better than any draft-pick compensation,

Just my opinion but trading Waller for a pick in this draft weakens #Raiders for now at least — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) April 25, 2022