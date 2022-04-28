 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders Podcast: TDL interview with the Raiders Darren Waller

Star tight end joins SB Nation show

By Marcus-Johnson
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller is coming off a less productive season than he imagined. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket dealt with injuries all season that kept him under 1000 yards receiving.

That was the first time that happened since he became a starting tight end for the Raiders. Now the trade rumors are flying, but those articles written by Green Bay Packers writers were shut down by his quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders believe Waller is still a piece in this offense which is beautiful for Raiders fans to hear. TDL got the opportunity to chop it up with the tight end. Waller and Clelin Ferrel are hosting an event with USAA for the NFL salute service chalk talk.

Waller joined SB Nation and gave insight into minicamp and excitement for the new offense. Also, great information on dealing with conflict resolution and his approach to his music.

Check it out below:

