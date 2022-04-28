SB Nation Reacts: 81 percent of Raiders fans want OL as the first pick

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line was inconsistent last season. It got off to an ugly start but finished the season with a few promising performances.

Fans expected a revamp with the new offensive coaching staff coming to the building. The opposite happened as Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels decided to keep the offensive line intact as a young group.

The team has the opportunity to add depth with the team roster not complete at 90. The draft is the first place after free agency where they can start to fill out the position group.

Fans are prepared for the silver and black to take an offensive lineman in the draft. In this week’s SB Nation reacts, we asked fans what position they wanted as the first pick. Raider Nation was in lockstep as 81 percent of fans wanted the offensive line as the first pick.

With the first pick not coming until Friday, there will be the possibility of a starting quality prospect available at the position. Players such as Cade Mays, Dylan Parham, and Tyler Smith are all players that could see their names called on day two.

The first draft for Ziegler and McDaniels will be exciting to watch, and anticipation grows.