Silver Minings: Red-zone woes could have been worse

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders struggled in the red zone in 2021.
According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were ranked No. 26 in the NFL in the red zone and there were just six teams in the league to have worse red-zone offensive play last year.
most efficient red zone offenses in 2021— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 16, 2022
top-10
1. SF*
2. TB*
3. PHI*, TEN* (tie)
5. BUF*
6. NE*
7. SEA
8. MIN
9. DAL*
10. LAR*
bottom-10
23. ATL
24. CAR
25. HOU
26. LVR*
27. DEN
28. WAS
29. JAX
30. DET
31. CHI
32. NYG
*made playoffs
measured by points per red zone drive
Yet, the Raiders somehow overcome much of their red-zone issues. There were the only team ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in red-zone offense to make the playoffs. Conversely, eight of the teams that were in the top 10 in red-zone offense advanced to the postseason, including the top six teams.
With star wide receiver Davante Adams joining the offense, Las Vegas should improve in the red-zone. Adams is a monster in the red zone. So, a Raiders’ playoff push this season could be fueled by better success in the red zone.
Other Raiders links:
- Crosby opens up: Maxx Crosby held a Facebook Live segment on Addiction Live to discuss his recovery from alcohol addiction. I love that Crosby is so open about his struggles and, most importantly, his comeback.
- Ngakoue making impression: A key teammate is happy the Raiders traded pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
- Our Waller pod: Our Marcus Johnson had Raiders’ star tight end Darren Waller on our podcast.
- Peevy interest: The Raiders had a pre-draft visit with Texas A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy,
