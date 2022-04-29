Silver Minings: Red-zone woes could have been worse

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders struggled in the red zone in 2021.

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were ranked No. 26 in the NFL in the red zone and there were just six teams in the league to have worse red-zone offensive play last year.

most efficient red zone offenses in 2021



top-10



1. SF*

2. TB*

3. PHI*, TEN* (tie)

5. BUF*

6. NE*

7. SEA

8. MIN

9. DAL*

10. LAR*



bottom-10



23. ATL

24. CAR

25. HOU

26. LVR*

27. DEN

28. WAS

29. JAX

30. DET

31. CHI

32. NYG



*made playoffs



measured by points per red zone drive — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 16, 2022

Yet, the Raiders somehow overcome much of their red-zone issues. There were the only team ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in red-zone offense to make the playoffs. Conversely, eight of the teams that were in the top 10 in red-zone offense advanced to the postseason, including the top six teams.

With star wide receiver Davante Adams joining the offense, Las Vegas should improve in the red-zone. Adams is a monster in the red zone. So, a Raiders’ playoff push this season could be fueled by better success in the red zone.

