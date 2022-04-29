SB Nation mock draft: Who I would take in 2nd round

Here I go again.

I just have to stay involved. On Tuesday, I posted my thoughts on who I would have selected for the Las Vegas Raiders had they kept the No. 22 pick and not sent it to the Green Bay Packers (with No. 53, in the second round) for star wide receiver Davante Adams last month. I went with Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks because, remember, Adams wouldn’t be a Raider in this exercise. Of course, in the real draft, Burks went No. 18 to the Titans.

Since SB Nation also mocked the second round, I’m also mocking who I would have taken with the No. 53 pick.

I went to the offensive line (where the Raiders may look in the third round at No. 86) and went with Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas. He would be good value at No. 53 and have a chance to start right away.

I went with Lucas over Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke and UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Burks and Lucas would be a nice haul, but, I still love the Adams’ trade.