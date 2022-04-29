Filed under: NFL Draft Rounds 2-3 draft open thread Let’s go By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Apr 29, 2022, 2:23pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Rounds 2-3 draft open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports It’s the second day of the NFL draft and the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to go. This is your place to discuss it all. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Raiders release Henry Ruggs III following DUI charge for fatal crash Raiders release cornerback Damon Arnette Raiders punter AJ Cole has a special connection with military members Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Instant reaction to Raiders’ introduction of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler Loading comments...
Loading comments...