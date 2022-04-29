The Las Vegas Raiders fans waited patiently for their draft selection. The Raiders even traded back, making the wait even longer than anticipated.

After adding a fifth-rounder, the team ended with the 90th pick in the NFL draft. The selection at the Raiders addressed the offensive line selecting Dylan Parham from Memphis.

Parham has 51 starts at multiple positions on the offensive line. Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels have preached versatility throughout the offseason. The selection of Parham puts words to action.

Matt Holder, BD Williams, and I discuss everything about the draft pick. The future of Andre James could be in question as Parham will have the opportunity to start at the center. Guard is the other position he will compete in during training camp.

The weird draft of 2022 is discussed as good players are still left on the board. Check it out below and subscribe as well.