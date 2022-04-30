Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs betting underdog to lead NFL in rushing yardage

If you’re a sports bettor and you believe Las Vegas Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs will have a huge 2022 season under new coach Josh McDaniels, you might be interested in the betting odds set by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There is great value for Jacobs, who the Raiders declined to exercise the fifth-year option on, in a DraftKings’ prop bet of who will lead the NFL in rushing yardage in 2022. Jacobs is priced at +3000. He is tied for the 15th lowest (best) odds in the league. Johnathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is the favorite at +500 and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is priced at +550 the betting favorites.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 yards in 2021. Jacobs was 15th in the NFL with 872 rushing yards in 2021. If he can stay healthy, he might be a decent long shot bet at a great price.

