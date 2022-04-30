Tracking Raiders 2022 undrafted free agent signings

The 2022 NFL draft is winding down but that doesn’t mean the rookie player addition period is over.

It’s about to get busy again. As soon as the draft is over, the race for undrafted free agents will begin. Really, it has already started. Teams are already discussing UDFA deals with players in case they are not drafted.

This year, teams have a total of $167,944 to use on undrafted free agents. https://t.co/atzK8b9RiD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are, already talking to potential free-agent additions. The actual signing process starts as soon as the draft is over and will continue for the next several days.

While these players aren’t heralded, several undrafted free agents make impacts every year. New Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler recently said it is his goal to nail every undrafted signing, so he and his staff takes it every seriously.

Below is our reported Raiders’ undrafted free agent tracker. It will be updated as the news comes in. Remember, nothing is official until the team announces it.

Every year, a few players agree to terms with a team and then signs elsewhere because a better deal emerges.