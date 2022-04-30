SB Nation Reacts: 100 percent of fans were happy the Raiders didn’t move into first

For a good reason, the Las Vegas Raiders didn't participate in the first round. The Davante Adams trade sent the first two selections to the Green Bay Packers and the Raiders' best receiver in football.

There were rumors of the Raiders trading back into the first round. It would have taken a ton of capital away from the team with this attempt. They decided to stay put and wait while trading back late on day two.

In this week’s SB Nation reacts, we asked raiders fans if they were happy with the move. The response was in unison once again, as 100 percent of Raiders fans agreed with staying put at 86.

The Raiders' draft strategy is patience and waiting for players they love to fall. Dylan Parham is an excellent example of them having a feeling where the Raiders would take him. He fell right to them at pick 90 and will add fantastic depth to the offensive line.

It’s a new day for silver and black fans. The Raiders have made intelligent moves all offseason.