Raiders Podcast: TDL draft recap

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the past four seasons with their drafts being torn apart. It ended with none of the 5th year options from 2019 being used for the first round of the class.

A new regime is here and ready to make its mark on the Raiders mystique. Dave Ziegler and his scouting department got to work and gave the Raider Nation a consistent draft throughout.

Matt Holder and BD Williams join me to discuss every pick in the draft and their impact in year one. With two running back taken, it turns to what is the future of Josh Jacobs and Kenyon Drake. Also, why The Raiders did not address the secondary in the draft and other back seven positions.

The draft is over, and now it is time to get ready for august. The Raiders had one of the best offseasons in a while, and the future is bright for the silver and black.

Check it out below and subscribe.