Raiders film breakdown: John Simpson vs. DeForest Buckner

The Las Vegas Raiders inserted guard John Simpson into the lineup Week 1 last season before the first quarter ended. The 2020 fourth-round pick then started the next 16 games with inconsistent play throughout the season.

Simpson's ugly performances make up most of his highlights. His 40 pressures allowed using PFF to display his performance overall. Alex Leatherwood and the former Clemson Tiger combined for 107 total pressures from the interior.

There was growth to end the season, with Simpson ranking 13th among all guards in PFF grade. He didn't allow a sack or a QB hit during this span and saw development from the offensive line overall.

Las Vegas Raiders' four-game run was a memorable end to what appeared to be a lost season. The massive win against the Indianapolis Colts on the road helped seal the deal with their first playoff game since 2016.

The interior offensive line had its hands full dealing with All-Pro DeForest Buckner. The former Oregon Duck has become one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He moves all around the line of scrimmage but Simpson had the most one on one matchups with Buckner.

I breakdown the matchup that exhibits Simpsons inconsistencies with technique. He is playing on natural ability and play strength and it is hard to be successful in a league of fundamentals.

