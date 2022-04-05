Silver Minings: Who will lead AFC West in passing yardage?

The NFL world is buzzing about the quarterback power in the AFC West.

After the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the division is now stacked at the most important position in football. The division now boasts Wilson, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. It may be the greatest quarterback division ever assembled in NFL history.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have gotten in AFC West quarterback frenzy by posting a prop bet on who will lead the division in passing yardage. Herbert is the favorite at +120. Mahomes is priced at +150, Carr is priced at +350 and Wilson is priced at +1200.

Herbert threw for 5,014 yards in 2021, Mahomes threw for 4,839 yards and Carr threw for 4,804 yards. Wilson missed three games and threw for 3,113 yards with the Seattle Seahawks.

With Carr adding Davante Adams to the offense and Mahomes seeing Tyreek Hill leave Kansas City, it will be interesting how each move affects both quarterbacks yardage amount. It will be fascinating to see how this prop bet unfolds.

