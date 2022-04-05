Raiders poll: Darren Waller trade?

The Las Vegas Raiders do not have first or second-round draft picks, of course, because of the St. Patrick’s Day trade with the Green Bay Packers for All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

There has been some speculation that perhaps the Raiders will trade back into the first or second round. But at what cost?

There has been some unsubstantiated chatter that perhaps the Raiders could dangle star tight end Darren Waller in a trade for a high draft pick. Again, it is simply just in the rumor stage.

But let’s think about it for a moment. The chatter, of course, stems from Waller likely wanting a new contract (he has two years remaining on his contract and he is badly underpaid). But, of course, the Raiders have given out big deals to Adams, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones this offseason, and still have to deal with new deals for Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow.

There simply may not be enough for everybody.

So, would you trade Waller for a first-round pick? Take our poll and let us know what you think.