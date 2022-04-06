Silver Minings: Simply put, Derek Carr needs to score more points

One of the reasons why the new Las Vegas Raiders’ brass made the blockbuster trade for All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was to give quarterback Derek Carr more weapons and to get into the end zone.

Despite having a strong offense the past couple of seasons, the Raiders have continued to have problem scoring points. as they have struggled in the red zone.

Scoring has been an issue for most of Carr’s eight season as the starter. In fact, of 25 players who have started, at least, 100 games since 2014, Carr’s per game scoring average is second to last.

Points scored by #Raiders in Derek Carr’s starts: 21.4. That’s second fewest for any QB with 100+ starts in past 20 seasons. Only Ryan Fitzpatrick is lower https://t.co/VPl76eqNmQ — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 29, 2022

Here is the full list:

Clearly, the name of the game is scoring. With Adams now leading a strong group of weapons, the Raiders will expect to see the offense improve as a whole and score more points, especially touchdowns. It doesn’t hurt that Adams has been a red-zone maven for the Green Bay Packers.

I’d expect to see Carr’s scoring average to go with significantly in 2-022 with Adams part of the offense.

