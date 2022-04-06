Raiders Podcast: TDL-offensive lineman prospects for every round

The Las Vegas Raiders' new coaching staff pushes forward with the young offensive line. The same group besides Alex Bars is returning with the Raiders, depending on their coaching to grow the players.

However, the Raiders are below 90 players on the roster today. They have to add bodies before training camp to fill out the team.

The draft can point to the Raiders, adding depth at the offensive line position—good offensive line prospects who can develop into starters, especially in the third and fourth rounds.

There is a deep dive into these potential selections on the new episode of the Tape Don't Lie podcast. Explaining what the coaching staff looks for in offensive linemen and what players could fit the mold in each round.

BD Williams covers Jayon Brown and whether he can challenge Divine Diablo for a starting position.

Check it below and subscribe to the channel.