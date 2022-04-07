Most fortunate Raider on offense: Bryan Edwards

While the new Las Vegas Raiders’ passing offense will start with new superstar No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams, we shouldn’t forget about Bryan Edwards.

While the previous regime had hoped Edwards, a third-round pick in 2020, could quickly develop, Adams’ presence allows Edwards to continue to develop.

But the presence of Adams could expediate Edwards growth because he will have chances to make plenty of plays.

Yes, new Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels’ offense will start with Adams, star tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, there will be plenty of opportunities for Edwards.

Edwards, a South Carolina product, had 34 catches for 571 yards (an average of 11.2 yards per catch). Edwards, who started 12 games last season, had long stretches of not producing much, but he did have a knack for connecting with Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr late in games when the team most needed it. Edwards needs to improve his separation consistently, but there is excitement about him because he has shown he can make things happen with the ball in his hands.

Edwards may never become a star, but he has a chance to part of a strong offense.

Having Adams on his side, should help Edwards take the next step in his his career. So, while all the excitement is rightfully surrounding Adams, Edwards is entering 2022 with a great opportunity.