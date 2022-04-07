 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Dropped passes have long hurt Derek Carr

But things have improved

By Bill Williamson
The bad news is that for most of his eight-season career as the starting quarterback of the Raiders, Derek Carr has been a victim of many, many dropped passes.

The good news for Carr, though, is that the problem has been decreasing in recent years. This below tweet from the Associated Press shows the progress:

Carr has led the NFL twice (including his great 2016 season) and has been second in dropped once. However, things have improved since 2018 as he’s ranked between 9-14th the past four seasons. He was 10th last year.

Carr is due some good luck with dropped passes. Perhaps that will be another area the presence of new top weapon Davante Adams will assist Carr in, starting this season.

