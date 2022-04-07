Several Raiders 2022 free agents remain

We are in the middle of the free-agency doldrums, well into the second phase of the signing period.

Most of the top free agents are off the board and most of the NFL focus is on the draft, which starts three weeks from today. Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders have been extremely busy. They have signed 22 unrestricted free agents, including three who played for the Raiders last year: Offensive tackles Brandon Parker and Jermaine Eluemunor and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Safety Dallin Leavitt is back as well, but he wasn’t a true unrestricted free agent.

Thus far, 10 of the Raiders’ unrestricted free agents have signed elsewhere. They are: Wide receiver Zay Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (Chicago Bears), fullback Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins), cornerback Brandon Facyson (Indianapolis Colts), cornerback Casey Hayward (Atlanta Falcons), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (Seattle Seahawks), quarterback Marcus Mariota (Atlanta), cornerback Keisean Nixon (Green Bay Packers), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (New York Jets) and linebacker Marquel Lee (Buffalo Bills).

Currently, there are 10 unrestricted free agents who played for Las Vegas in 2021 who still are on the open market. They are: Running back Jalen Richard, linebacker K.J. Wright, guard Richie Incognito, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, center Nick Martin, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, tight end Derek Carrier, cornerback Desmond Trufant, running back Peyton Barber and defensive tackle Darius Philon.

At this point, it seems unlikely the new Las Vegas brass will bring any of these players back. It seems like they have already picked and chose the small group they wanted to bring back from the team’s 2022 free-agent class. But things can always change after the draft and if injuries occur.